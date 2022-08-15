The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We’ll get a look at sunshine again Monday following a grey weekend. The rest of the day will have a mixture of sunshine and clouds, dropping humidity, and a high near 76 degrees. An isolated shower will impact eastern areas along the lake breeze.

THE SMALL RAIN CHANCE for Monday comes with the afternoon and early evening where a few communities in north-central Wisconsin, and those near a lake breeze could get wet with a brief, pop-up shower. Most will miss the rain.

Tonight will have partly cloudy skies in the evening with clearing overnight. The low is 58 degrees.

Tomorrow looks fantastic with mostly sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees. Humidity remains low. That type of weather will hold through Thursday.