Many get record temps before rain moves in

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Record highs and max low temps may be shattered within the next 48 hours! The spring-like heat moves back in Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will get breezier from 10 to 25 miles per hour out of the south-southeast. That will bring highs into the lower half of the 60s this afternoon, but it will be significantly cooler by the lake in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Many communities away from the lake will bust record high temperatures.

Tonight will be mild and breezy with a low of 48 degrees. The kicker will be cloudy skies and a chance at spotty light rain showers or drizzle moving in late.

More scattered showers and possibly a weak thunderstorm Wednesday. Showers will be on/off in variety from the morning until the night. We’re looking for highs again in the upper 50s with a breezy wind from the south.

RAIN AMOUNTS: Widespread rain amounts from 0.25″ 0.75″ are anticipated from early Wednesday morning to Wednesday night. Isolated downpours could bring slightly higher totals should they form later in the day.