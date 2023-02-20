The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Early sunshine will be covered up by increasing clouds Monday as a clipper system works in from the northwest. The chance for precipitation will be in the form of snow and rain as temperatures reach the upper 30s in many cases, but this is mainly snow across the north. Timing for the scattered showers is around 3 p.m. and into the evening.

Tonight, a couple inches of snow could fall across the north, while the spotty mixed showers in the evening will bring little or no impact from Highway 29 and south. The other part of tonight will be the gusty winds that pick up overnight at around 35 or 40 miles per hour. The low is 22 degrees.

Tomorrow will start with a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high of 30 degrees. Another round of snow showers will start in our area mainly after the PM commute and last until daybreak Wednesday. This snow will bring a chance for 1 to 3 inches of fluffy snow.

There will be a lull in the snow during the day Wednesday. The most impactful storm will take place Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Heavy snow accumulations, some mixing to freezing rain in southern Wisconsin. Winds will top 40 miles per hour as it snows. Plan on very difficult travel Wednesday night and all day Thursday.