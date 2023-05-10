The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Following a beautiful day yesterday, it’s only going to get warmer today! Most of the area will see sunshine with some thin cloud cover here and there, but there is a rain chance as well. The ONLY spots that will get rain will be across the far north where a lineup of showers and embedded thunder could drop in from time to time. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s! Cooler right next to the lakeshore in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight looks nice as those Northwoods showers go away completely. Just a few clouds and another mild spring low of 51 degrees.

Tomorrow looks great again! Mostly sunny and a smidge warmer in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few 60s next to the lake again.