The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Friday morning begins with slippery conditions across the northwoods from icy drizzle that formed last night. Otherwise, most of the area will be locked in a very grey and warm stretch of days. We may not see decent sunshine AND below freezing temperatures again until the middle of next week!

Cloudy and mild temperatures for Friday, with spots of patchy fog and drizzle. The high is 43 degrees.

Friday night, light rain may develop around and after sunset. Otherwise, we are expecting many areas of fog and drizzle overnight. Outside of reduced visibility from fog, slippery travel is not anticipated with a low is 36 degrees.

Saturday will likely be foggy in the morning, with clouds holding in the afternoon when the fog clears. The high is 45 degrees.

Christmas Eve on Sunday will be cloudy again, possibly a bit foggy in the morning. A new storm system will bring steady rain at night. Record setting temperatures will be possibly with high of 51 degrees – the previous record is 50 from 1889.

Many hours of rain will occur on Christmas Day, and the end of the day could get quite windy. Near record highs are anticipated with a forecast of 50 degrees. The previous record high is 50 from 1936.