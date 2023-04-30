The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

This upper level low pressure system CONTINUES to sit over the upper Midwest. Tonight, it is over eastern Michigan, so as we are now “behind” the system, northerly winds have stuck around, allowing for our temps to sit almost 20 degrees below average. This stays the case tomorrow, as a northwesterly wind with gusts up to 30-40 mph sticks around. Monday we top out around 42, and Tuesday only a high around 44.

The good news is that by Wednesday we begin our rebound in temps and they will keep climbing so we likely hit the 70s by the following work week!

As this low sits over us, the chilly air allows for showers to turn to snow. Expect moderate snow showers tonight through tomorrow morning, and then mixed showers all day long tomorrow. I generally anticipate we only accumulate about 1-2″ for most areas with higher totals further north.

By Tuesday, snow showers sit to our north, but we should officially dry out by the lunch hour, with cloudy skies to follow.

Sunshine and upper 50s return by Wednesday.