The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Increasing clouds and chilly out there for Monday. Temperatures will be similar to Sunday with afternoon highs in the middle 30s with light winds. We’ll keep an eye on a weak disturbance moving in from Minnesota this afternoon and evening which could drop a few flurries or light snow showers, especially in central and northern Wisconsin.

Clouds with a chance of flurries or light snow showers tonight. Most will not get accumulation, but a few spots up north could be around 1 inch by tomorrow morning. The low is 30 degrees.

Tomorrow is the day for many to get the first snowfall accumulation of the season. Scattered snow showers with a wintry mix or rain/snow near Lake Michigan. Highs for tomorrow will be near 37 degrees. East winds from the lake at 5 to 10 miles per hour.