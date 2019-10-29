Melting off snow Tuesday with sunshine

From Storm Team 5…

We wake up on Tuesday morning with snow on the ground! Several reports of snow coming in, mainly 0.5″ to 2″ has fallen, but there are spots that have picked up over 3 inches!

MORE SNOW REPORTS! Here is our latest list for Tuesday morning snow totals following this first Autumn dusting.Don't… Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

For Tuesday, any remaining snow showers taper off before sunrise. You’ll see some morning clouds, followed by mostly sunny skies later in the day – and that will melt off the snow quickly! Highs will be in the low 40s.

Tonight will be a dry, but chilly night. A few clouds out there with a low of 26 degrees.

Looking like a cloudy and cool day for Wednesday as clouds increase again. The high is 42 degrees. LATER AT NIGHT: Our next system pushes in from the south, starting as a wintry mix or snow.

Halloween on Thursday appears to be more of a trick than a treat! A wintry mix of rain and snow from Wednesday night will continue through the daylight hours. At this time, dry weather could arrive just in time for trick-or-treat hours, but it will be chilly and breezy! Get ready to bundle up!

SNOW ACCUMULATION WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND HALLOWEEN: Still many factors to consider with this storm such as timing, temperatures, and storm track – but the best chance for a couple inches of snow will be SOUTH of Green Bay and EAST off to the lakeshore.