Melting snow tomorrow

Your Thursday night

We will drop back to the teens tonight. More clouds will hold us up and we will probably see rising temperatures with an approaching warm front. I didn’t list it in the forecast, but patchy drizzle could occur tonight. We have low level moisture below a temperature inversion. Temperatures normally fall as you go higher up, in this case, they rise…to a point.

A Mild Temperature Trend



Our typical weather as we approach Christmas is highs in the upper 20’s. We will exceed that by 10-15 degrees for the next for the next week +. We will continue in a dry period too.

Christmas Day

We look at several weather models. We are still 5-6 days away from this point, but this weather model shows a cloudy but dry Christmas. Travel weather should be pretty good through Christmas eve. When you look this far out, changes are likely.