Mercury rises as spring begins

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A fantastic weekend forecast starts with Friday! Wall to wall sunshine on the way with a sprawling ridge of high pressure slowly moving across the midwest. As a result, temps will be going up and winds will go way down from yesterday. Highs get to either side of 50 degrees, but remain a bit cooler by the lake.

A great night with clear skies and a sunset at 7:04pm. Overnight lows fall back to the upper 20s and low 30s.

Another great day on tap for Saturday as more sun comes back. The kicker will be an increasing wind out of the south that takes highs into the upper 50s. The wind picks up a bit from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Sunday also looks like a nice day, but even windier than Saturday. Clouds will be increasing with a high in the very low 60s.