The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Our next storm system arrives tonight. It will bring a wintry mix to northern Wisconsin where accumulating ice could create travel issues. Further south, most of the precipitation will remain in the form of rain. Lows will dip below freezing to the north, with middle 30s further south. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20mph.

Wednesday: An icy wintry mix to the north early in the day will eventually change over to all rain for the afternoon. Some of the rain could be steady with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs will range from near 50 to the south to 30s across the far north. Winds will be blustery out of the southeast early in the day.

More rain is expected Wednesday night before changing over to snow on Thursday. Some snow accumulation is possible for the entire area by Thursday evening. We get back into a little more sun Friday before a quick moving system brings light rain or snow showers to the area Saturday. Highs will be near or slightly above average early next week under mostly cloudy skies.