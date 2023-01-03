The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We are still in a Winter Weather Advisory now until 10am tomorrow across Shawano, Langlade, Menominee, and northern Oconto counties.

Here’s what to expect:

A low pressure system continues to move right over NE WI tonight. Places further north will see more light snow or a wintry mix. Very icy conditions and slippery conditions are possible, especially in Langlade County, as temps in northern counties sit below freezing. We are expecting about an inch or two of total accumulation tonight places further north.

Scattered snow showers will continue over most areas a majority of the day tomorrow and into Thursday. Snow totals will increase further north and we will only see about an inch across the Fox Cities.

Skies will turn sunny and dry into the weekend.