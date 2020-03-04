Messy mix of rain and snow Thursday

We saw another day with blue skies on Wednesday, but clouds start to increase tonight as our next storm system moves in tonight and Thursday from the northwest. The clear skies this evening will give way to those increasing clouds tonight. There could be a few light snow showers or a wintry mix just after midnight. A better chance for a mix of rain and snow is likely during the morning commute on Thursday. This could lead to wet and slick roads for some locations. Lows tonight will cool into the mid and upper 20s this evening and likely rise into the 30s after midnight.

A messy Thursday morning commute is expected as rain and snow showers move through the area. North of Green Bay temperatures will likely remain near or below freezing which could lead to a few inches of snow accumulation by Thursday afternoon. Highs by the afternoon will reach into the upper 30s and low 40s with a gusty south wind turning out of the west late in the day.

Behind this storm system winds will turn out of the north and could gust over 30 mph Thursday night. High pressure builds in on Friday which will bring clear skies back to the area with highs in the upper 30s. Gusty winds turn out of the southwest on Saturday which will bring another push of much mild air. Highs on Saturday will reach for the upper 40s and lower 50s with abundant sunshine. Temperatures get even warmer on Sunday as highs get a boost into the mid to upper 50s! A few lower 60s can’t be ruled out especially north and west of Green Bay.

The next storm system will bring a chance for mainly rain to the area next Monday as afternoon highs remain mild in the mid to upper 40s. There is a small chance some of the rain could mix with snow for a few locations. Temperatures will then be near average by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.