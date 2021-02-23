Messy mix of snow and rain tonight, mild stretch continues

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for this evening and running until 6:00 AM Wednesday for areas north of Green Bay. A few inches of slushy snow will lead to slick road conditions for these locations.

A quick moving weather system will bring a mix of rain and snow to northeast Wisconsin late this evening and into Wednesday morning. The best chance of accumulating snow will be north of Green Bay. Further to the south, most of this system could remain just rain as temperatures will be near the freezing mark. Some slick spots on the roads will be expected to the north late tonight.





Light snow showers and flurries will move out by the mid-morning hours Wednesday. Most of the morning we’ll be stuck in the clouds, but some clearing is possible for the second half of the day. Highs will warm above average once again in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees with a blustery northwest wind.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Thursday with more sunshine followed by some warmer air Friday with gusty winds. A system will bring some light rain and snow to the region Friday night before exiting early Saturday. Highs on Saturday will climb to around 40. Another light round of snow quickly moves through early Sunday with clearing skies by the afternoon.

The weather early next week is looking quiet with temperatures will mild in the low to middle 30s.