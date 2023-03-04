The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Light mixed showers wrap up by bedtime tonight.

Tomorrow starts off mostly cloudy, but by the evening, that all changes. Two low pressure systems bring messy mixed showers to our area by Sunday PM.

What a complicated system to try and forecast…here’s what I’m thinking:

From Sun PM – Tue AM expect a messy mixed system to come through. Areas further north will see higher snow totals, whereas Green Bay and south are in a very uncertain area for totals because of the mixing. It will be too warm areas south of Lake Winnebago to see snow accumulation.

Wind gusts could reach between 30-40 mph and travel will likely be difficult during this time period.

Many areas Green Bay and south are in a Thunderstorm outlook for Sunday, as a few weak t-storms are likely to move in.

We dry out by Tuesday morning.