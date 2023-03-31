The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Soaking rain, thunderstorms, large hail, strong winds, and localized flooding are in store for tonight.

We are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather areas south of Green Bay.

We are also in a Level 2/5 risk for severe weather clipping our southern counties.

Heavy, embedded thunderstorms enter into our area by 7pm tonight, and will continue until about 2/3am.

Here is what I am thinking for rain totals through tonight:

Overnight tonight through tomorrow morning, we make the transition from rain to heavy, wet, blowing snow.

This puts us in a Winter Storm Warning from 7pm tonight through 10am tomorrow.

We will also be in a Winter Weather Advisory from 10am tomorrow through 1pm tomorrow afternoon.

Here’s what I am thinking for snow totals through tomorrow afternoon:

We could also see ice accumulation through tomorrow afternoon north and west of Green Bay:

We clear out after the noon hour tomorrow.