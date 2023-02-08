The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The nice weather has come to an end. Cloud cover continues to increase tonight with temps falling into the low 30s.

A system will move in from the south after midnight bringing our next snow chance.

A WINTER STORM WATCH will be issued from late tonight through tomorrow afternoon in Green Lake and Marquette counties.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issues for areas Green Bay and south from 6am until 6pm tomorrow.

This snowfall will be a mix of heavy and wet snow that will mix with rain and sleet throughout the day. Expect difficult travel all day long for tomorrow, and we will see wind gusts over 30 mph.

Timeline:

-Expect the heaviest snowfall period to be between 1am – 12pm Thursday.

-Precip changes to a mix of rain/sleet/snow from around 1pm – 8pm Thursday.

-Light snow or fluries linger from 9pm Thursday – noon on Friday

We then dry out into the weekend.