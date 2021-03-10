Mild again, but this time with rain and wind

A storm system moving across the Midwest on Wednesday is going to bring us mild temps again, but this time with wind and rain. Scattered on/off showers will move through in the morning, and turn more spotty with some dry time built in for the afternoon and evening. There might even be some grumbles of thunder in a select few spots. Winds get going from 15 to 30 miles per hour from the south, and that should again get us highs on either side of 60 degrees by the afternoon – cooler by the lake.

Tonight, the chance for spotty showers or a minor thundershower lasts up until midnight. Once the rain gets fully cut off behind the cold front, the winds will pick up as gusts could exceed 40 miles per hour. The low is 41 degrees.

Tomorrow will have morning clouds and plenty of arriving sunshine. The kicker will be the winds which stay blustery from 20 to 35 miles per hour, and higher gusts. Highs get to about 50 degrees in the afternoon.

