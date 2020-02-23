Mild again Sunday, watching potential snow system next week

Highs on Saturday reached for the upper 30s to middle 40s under sunny skies. A few clouds will move through the area tonight as an mid-level system crosses through the state. Areas of fog may develop late tonight as well. With lows temperatures below freezing this could lead to some slick roads to form. The fog could be dense in a few locations as well.

Fog and low clouds early Sunday morning will be replaced with more sunshine into the afternoon hours. It will be another mild day with highs likely a few degrees warmer that Saturday in the low to middle 40s. There could be a few upper 40s for areas north and west of Green Bay. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Clouds will be on the increase through Monday with temperatures still quite mild in the upper 30s. We will then be watching for a storm system to develop across the central U.S. and make its way toward the Great Lakes region. There is still a large spread in the forecast guidance regarding the track of this storm as well as the potential for other systems to merge with it. This means that the confidence in the amount of snowfall across Wisconsin is very low and better agreement between the models will be needed for more specific details.

What we do know is that the likely timing of this system will be Tuesday into Wednesday. Gusty winds will accompany this storm as well which could lead to blowing and drifting of any snow that we do receive. Stay tuned for updates!

Behind that system we will get back into a quieter weather pattern Thursday through next Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will dip slightly below average in the mid to upper 20s.