Mild again Thursday, several chances for rain and snow

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight with a small chance for some light snow showers mainly north of Green Bay. It’ll be a mild night with lows in the 30s to low 40s with a southwest breeze.

Thursday: Look for a mix of sun and clouds across the area. More clouds will be possible to the north. It’ll be another mild day with highs back into the 40s.

A quick moving system will bring a light rain and snow chance Thursday night into early Friday morning. The weekend will begin dry with some cooler air returning ahead of a storm system that could bring another round of rain and snow to the area as we end the weekend. It’ll be a cool start to next week with more chances for light snow on Tuesday.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Looking Ahead

1-on-1 interview: ESPN's John Anderson

Locker Room: Recapping Packers win over Rams

State champion Reedsville football team joins Sports Xtra

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Taylor Schaub

More Weather