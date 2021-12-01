Mild again Thursday, several chances for rain and snow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight with a small chance for some light snow showers mainly north of Green Bay. It’ll be a mild night with lows in the 30s to low 40s with a southwest breeze.

Thursday: Look for a mix of sun and clouds across the area. More clouds will be possible to the north. It’ll be another mild day with highs back into the 40s.

A quick moving system will bring a light rain and snow chance Thursday night into early Friday morning. The weekend will begin dry with some cooler air returning ahead of a storm system that could bring another round of rain and snow to the area as we end the weekend. It’ll be a cool start to next week with more chances for light snow on Tuesday.