The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Off and on rain chances will be with us for the weekend. It’s a good idea to have the weather app handy to monitor the radar before you plan to be outside.

Today, a warm front slowly lifting north will bring scattered showers across a portion of the area throughout the day, but it will not rain all day or everywhere at once. Mostly cloudy skies where it’s not raining. Temperatures will vary again today in the low to mid 60s to the south, upper 50s in the north, and 52 degrees by the lake.

Tonight, a few showers linger near us, but there will be many dry hours. The low stays mild at 50 degrees.

Saturday has more rain chances, but dry time in between. There is a small chance to see rain in the morning, then more rain or thunderstorms will develop later at night. Partly sunny and middle 60s for afternoon highs.

Sunday will be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Get ready for some warm weekend air with highs in the 70s! Rain or some thunderstorms could come around again at night.