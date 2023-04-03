The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will be around Monday with a few breaks in the clouds for sunshine. Now here’s the good news: I’m expecting temperatures to make the first run into the 50s this spring season! Something to watch on the radar will be our far southern counties that may get a light rain shower or sprinkle.

Once again to the south, there may be a few light showers tonight. Otherwise, most will be dry with partly or mostly cloudy skies. The low is 32 degrees.

Cooler weather Tuesday with a high of 42 degrees. The wind will pick up the pace when scattered rain showers move in during the afternoon and nighttime hours. We’ll keep a close eye on the north where a wintry mix will fall instead of rain. Some ice accumulations are possible northwest of Green Bay.