Mild air mass remains

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The quiet stretch of weather is here to stay as a high-pressure system continues to remain close by. Tonight, clouds will likely build back in with lows in the teens.

Tomorrow will be similar to the last few days. Mostly clouds likely for most of us with high temperatures near 30. Areas up in the northwoods could potentially see some sunshine.

Breezy conditions Monday with a little bit more of that sunshine just breaking through. Temperatures steadily climb until mid-week where some spots get into the mid 30s.

Our next chance of some form of precipitation will come on Thursday. By the end of next week we could see the polar jet stream pattern flip driving in a cooler air mass. This will finally gives us temperatures below normal.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco pins Freedom in pivotal NEC dual

Kaukauna rallies to knock off Appleton North in OT, Freedom pulls away from Luxemburg-Casco

Marinette's modified football realignment proposal moves forward

Green Bay Preble & Southwest open winter season, Xavier boys pick up big win over Seymour

Neenah girls upset Kimberly, Roncalli boys hold off Valders

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with Notre Dame hockey coach Cory McCracken

More Weather