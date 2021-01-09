Mild air mass remains

The quiet stretch of weather is here to stay as a high-pressure system continues to remain close by. Tonight, clouds will likely build back in with lows in the teens.

Tomorrow will be similar to the last few days. Mostly clouds likely for most of us with high temperatures near 30. Areas up in the northwoods could potentially see some sunshine.

Breezy conditions Monday with a little bit more of that sunshine just breaking through. Temperatures steadily climb until mid-week where some spots get into the mid 30s.

Our next chance of some form of precipitation will come on Thursday. By the end of next week we could see the polar jet stream pattern flip driving in a cooler air mass. This will finally gives us temperatures below normal.