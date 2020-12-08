Mild air moves in tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds from the evening will linger into the overnight hours as a warm front approaches Northeast Wisconsin. In the early morning hours, clouds will start to decrease with low temperatures around 30 degrees.

Mild air can be expected tomorrow! High temperatures get into the mid to upper 40s, possibly challenging 50 in a few spots. Abundant sunshine will last through the day making it an ideal December forecast.

Dry conditions can will last through late on Friday. This is where a low pressure system will track to off our south late Friday into Saturday. A lot to determine with this system, but the general trend seems to continue to keep most of the precipitation to our south. However, a slightly more northward track would increase the chance of snowfall in Northeast Wisconsin.

Skies clear up a bit for Sunday where breezy conditions will remain. High temperatures return to near normal for early parts of next week in the low 30s.