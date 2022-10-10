The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Very nice Autumn weather ahead for us as the week begins! Just a few areas of clouds Monday morning, but sunshine will be a big factor in the afternoon. Highs will be close to yesterday in the middle 60s, upper 50s by the lake. E/SE winds around 5 mph or less.

Tonight shows us lots of stars with clear skies. Temps are expected to bottom out around 46 degrees. Upper 30s to the north.

It’s going to be quite warm on Tuesday! Temperatures get to the middle 70s, possibly some upper 70s here and there. Mostly sunny, but there will be more clouds than today. South winds get gusty in the afternoon from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Wednesday when a cold front returns to the state. That front will also be the front end of the next round of chilly air.