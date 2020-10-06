Mild air with a few Thursday showers

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We take the thermometer on an inclined hike Tuesday as temps increase to the upper 60s and low 70s following a mild morning start. You’ll get clouds mixing with periods of sunshine during the day, only a few communities (mainly north of Appleton and Algoma) will get a chance at some showers during the evening hours.

The breeze will prevail once again out of the west-southwest with gusts as high as 30 or 35 miles per hour for the second half of the day.

Showers scattered up north during the evening will fade away with time, and if you don’t see a shower then skies will be partly cloudy tonight. Lows stay up higher than recent days in the lower 50s.

Tomorrow has no chance of rain attached to it. Mostly sunny and a little breezy again. The high is 66 degrees.

