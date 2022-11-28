The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad day Monday as we’ll bring in similar weather to Sunday. Partly sunny with light winds as the day begins with increasing clouds and more afternoon wind. The high is 43 degrees.

Cloudy and a bit breezy tonight, and those conditions will keep temperatures up overnight. The low will be around 35 degrees and will stay fairly steady all night long.

Mostly cloudy and breezy for Tuesday as a storm system approaches. A mild day at 47 degrees. Locally, warm temperatures will make this a mainly a rain event with a change over to snow late at night into early Wednesday. Little to no accumulation for most of our communities, while far northwest has the best chance at seeing decent accumulation. Antigo may pick up a little more than an inch.