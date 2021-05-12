Mild and dry stretch heading into the weekend, warmer next week

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for areas northwest of Green Bay and the Fox Valley until 8:00 AM Thursday. Temperatures will be cool enough to become harmful to sensitive vegetation.

Tonight: Clear skies expected with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Some areas of patchy frost will be possible north and west of the Fox Valley. Winds will be light out of the south.

Thursday: Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s away from Lake Michigan. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

More clouds arrive Friday with temperatures remaining mild in the upper 60s. Much of the weekend will be dry and mild, but a spotty shower can’t be ruled out on Sunday. Highs continue to tick upward next week with a stretch of 70s forecast during the first half of the week.

