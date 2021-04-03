Mild and mostly cloudy Easter, rain chances next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: After temperatures got to 70 degrees for some on Saturday, low temperatures tonight will be in the mid 30s. Clear skies will last through most of tonight with some clouds moving in during the early morning hours.

Sunday/Easter: Mild conditions will be around on Easter, however, more clouds will be in the region than what was seen to start the weekend. Highs in the low 60s, cooler along the lakeshore.

Monday: The forecast then starts to turn tricky. There is an indication of some rain potentially moving in Monday afternoon into the overnight hours. Although, the models are all over the place with this system, watch for rain especially in southern spots of our viewing area near Lake Winnebago. Warm air will remain with highs above 60.

Next Week: Slight rain chances will be with us for the majority of the week. The best chance besides Monday will likely come on Wednesday.