The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Following a high of 40 degrees yesterday, it’s possible the ice and snow melt could create some slippery surfaces Thursday morning, along with some frost. Watch for this on sidewalks, parking lots, bridges/overpasses and side streets. In the afternoon, mild weather will continue for the last day of November.

Thursday, more sunshine than clouds and a high of 41 degrees. A weak cold front will shift though our area, but there is no rain or snow expected. Instead, just some cloud cover here and there.

Tonight, mainly clear skies with high clouds rolling in late. The low is 21 degrees. Attention photographers and stargazers! We may get a good look at the northern lights across the state tonight.

Friday, our area will be dry with thickening cloud cover as a system will impact far southern Wisconsin and Illinois. The high drops a touch to 37 degrees.