Mild and quiet weather this weekend

A gusty southwest breeze on Friday helped bring in milder air into the state and will lead to some nice temperatures through the weekend. On Saturday we should see plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds at times. Highs will make their way into the mid and upper 30s with a few 40s possible especially across the north and west. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

With a healthy snowpack across much of the state snowmobile trails across our area are in good to excellent condition for many counties.

A few more clouds will drift in on Sunday, but it will be a little warmer as highs will be in the lower 40s for most of the area with a west wind.

Early next week a storm system will pass to our southeast, but we will see a little more cloud cover return to the area. Mostly cloudy skies and dry weather is expected on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. There could be a light snow shower or a few flurries Tuesday into Wednesday, but significant snowfall is not expected. Highs will go from the middle 30s on Tuesday to upper 20s on Wednesday.

Highs will then cool into the middle 20s next Thursday and Friday under partly sunny skies.