Mild and stormy Tuesday, then temperatures turn chilly

Tonight: Spotty showers and storms will favor areas northwest of the Fox Valley this evening with another chance for showers by early Tuesday. It’ll be a muggy night with lows in the 60s along with a southwest wind.

Tuesday: Warm and humid conditions will exist once again ahead of a line of showers and storms that are forecast to move through by the late morning and into the afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with these storms. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. Winds will be blustery out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

Cooler and less humid air will lead to a beautiful day on Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky. We start to feel temperatures drop Thursday and Friday as highs will be stuck in the 50s with a chance for rain showers. Highs will then work back into the 60s and 70s next weekend with dry weather expected.

