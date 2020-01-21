Mild and unsettled weather the rest of the week

Increasing clouds and a southwest wind will keep temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s through the overnight. The increase in the cloud cover is a sign of an approaching storm system which brings snow to the area Wednesday.

Good road conditions can be expected for the Wednesday morning commute. By the late morning and especially the afternoon we could see some areas of drizzle develop before snow showers overspread the area. Widespread light snow can be expected through the late afternoon and overnight on Wednesday. This will likely lead to slippery road conditions.

Snow accumulations by Thursday morning will be in the 1″-3″ range for most of the area. On and off snow showers will continue Thursday and Friday with additional accumulations of 1″-2″ possible. With highs in the middle 30s Thursday and Friday some of the snow will likely melt on contact with the ground and there could be a mix of light rain or drizzle at times.

Snow possible Wednesday through Friday

Snow will taper across the region by early Saturday with plenty of cloud cover through the weekend with drier conditions. It will remain mild with highs in the low to middle 30s. That stretch of mild weather will continue into at least the early portions of next week.