The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Dry and cloudy conditions remain into tonight. Into the overnight hours, we will have decreasing cloud cover, but pick right back up with the cloudy skies into tomorrow morning.

Most of tomorrow will be cloudy and dry. However, into the afternoon, a chance for a weak disturbance moves in from the south. I think this will primarily impact areas south of Green Bay, but into the late evening a very light wintry mix could clip as far north as Oconto/Door Counties. This wraps up for bedtime tomorrow.

We begin Sunday dry and mostly cloudy. Into the evening hours, we can expect mixed showers to enter into the forecast. We will see these mixed showers from about 6pm Sunday – early Tuesday morning. Areas Green Bay and north will see a higher snowfall accumulation, whereas the Fox Cities and south will see more of a mix, as temps will be too warm. Any snow accumulation will likely be slush.

Temps this weekend warmup to the upper 30s/low 40s, before a much cooler mid-March is ahead.