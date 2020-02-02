Mild and windy for Sunday

A Mild January

January 2020 was the 5th warmest (alright, let’s say “mild”) of all time. When you average the daily high and daily low temperatures, it came to 26.4 degrees. We had a higher than average snow total, but not outrageously abnormal. We hit 45 the 9th and our coldest morning was -5 on the 17th. We have seen 43 of the last 45 days above average for our daily high.

A Mild & Windy Sunday

We expect to see more sun than we have seen in awhile on Sunday. Not saying we won’t have cloudiness too. The winds will be kicking. There is actually a gale warning for Lake Michigan Sunday into Sunday night.

Gusty west winds

We could have a wind advisory issued Sunday. West gusts could exceed 40 miles per hour.