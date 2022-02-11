The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A mild, cloudy and windy day for Friday after getting some snow Thursday night. Morning temps are very nice in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees and will begin to tumble in the afternoon after a cold front goes by. That front will produce some spotty rain or snow showers, maybe some drizzle, but it won’t be an all day event.

Watch for some refreezing tonight after 4pm when temperatures fall below freezing. The low will go down all the way to the single digits overnight. We may also have some flurries around yet this evening. Plan on the wind continuing to be gusty which should drop wind chills below zero into Saturday morning.

A cold morning breezy for Saturday, but that wind will relax through the day. Lots of morning sun followed by some more afternoon fair weather clouds. The high is only 13 degrees.

Sunday remains chilly at 16 degrees. Mostly sunny skies during the day, then a chance for flurries as clouds thicken up at night.