The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies and quiet weather will take us through the overnight. Lows will cool into the 30s across the north and 40s elsewhere.

Tuesday: A sunny start to the day will give way to more clouds for the afternoon. A spotty rain shower or two is possible for the second half of the day. It’ll be a mild and blustery day with winds picking up to 10-15 mph out of the south. That wind will boost highs into the low and middle 70s with slightly cooler air expected lakeside.

A strong cold front moves through on Wednesday which will bring a chance for showers and storms to the area. Behind the front, much colder air moves in with highs dropping back into the 50s on Thursday and upper 40s possible on Friday. Highs remain well below average this weekend under mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for rain on Sunday.