Mild, but a windy start to the weekend

Skies will clear out across the area Friday evening and lead to a mostly clear overnight. Lows will cool into the upper 20s and low 30s with a west breeze.

Despite the recent rainfall, there is still a good amount of dormant vegetation across the area. Because of this there is a High Fire Danger for the southern half of the state with low conditions across the north.

Saturday will begin with abundant sunshine, but clouds will steadily increase through the afternoon. It will be a windy day with southwest winds at 10-25 mph with higher gusts. That wind however will bring warmer air to the area with highs reaching for the mid to upper 50s with some 60s possible to the southwest of Green Bay. A rain chance moves in Saturday night along a cold front which will then bring some cooler air on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s under partly sunny skies.

Another rain chance will enter the forecast on Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Conditions will then dry out on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 40s. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s. We’ll have some scattered rain showers across the area on Wednesday with small rain chances Thursday and Friday.