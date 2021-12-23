Mild & cloudy Christmas Eve, more snow chances ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be clear for a few hours tonight before the cloud cover returns and some patchy fog develops. Lows will be in the 20s which could lead to some slick roads late tonight.

Friday: Christmas Eve day is looking like it’ll feature some gloomy weather across the area. Temperatures will climb into the 30s and low 40s under cloudy skies. Spotty rain showers and drizzle is possible with a light south wind.

Christmas Day brings more clouds with highs in the middle 30s. There is a small chance for light snow showers late in the day. Sunday looks drier with temperatures near the freezing mark. Our next storm system arrives Sunday night and cloud bring snow to the area overnight and early Monday. Another wintry mix is possible on Tuesday.