Mild daytime temps – rain and snow at night

Snow reports from local storm spotters as of late Sunday night.

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Snow is now gone as we enter Monday (snow reports from Sunday night are listed above). We’ll start the day with a little haziness and cloud cover and we might keep that around for most of the day. There is a slight chance for some pops of sunshine in the early afternoon. It’s going to be breezy and mild with a high in the upper 30s, plus a WSW wind from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight will be cloudy again, and a weak system from Canada will drop down some more rain/snow showers tonight. Given temperatures in the 30s tonight, some of that snow will melt over to rain and cut down potential accumulation – with only little, if any, snow accumulation expected with this round. The low will be 31 degrees, and a west wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow will be mild again! Partly sunny and 41 degrees for the high! Once again, a chance for a snowy mix (this time more snow than rain) will come back at night. Highest snow accumulation chances will be in the northwoods.