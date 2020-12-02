Mild December weather continues, chance for weekend flurries

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clear skies Wednesday evening will be replaced with more cloud cover as we head through the overnight hours. Winds will stay out of the west in the 5-15 mph range as temperatures cool into the mid and upper 20s for overnight lows.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. It’ll be cooler than Wednesday for highs, but temperatures will remain a bit above average for this time of the year with many of us in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Look for much of the same with our weather on Friday as dry weather continues with highs back in to the upper 30s. The weekend will remain mild as well with lots of sunshine on Saturday. A system moves through Sunday which will bring in a few more clouds and possibly a few flurries to wrap up the weekend.

No big weather concerns are in sight even into early next week. Other than a small chance for rain and snow showers Tuesday our weather is looking quiet and mild with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.