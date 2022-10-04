The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Radar showing a few sprinkles across the northern half of the area as Tuesday morning begins. Those rain drops will not last long into the morning, and will be replaced by a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the day. SW winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour will help to work up our high temperatures to the lower and middle 70s in the afternoon!

Mostly cloudy skies for tonight and temperatures in the 40s to around 50 degrees for lows.

A little extra cloud cover for Wednesday ahead of a rain chance, but there will still be some sunshine that peeks through. Plan on an additional day in the lower 70s! Late at night there will be a small chance for rain moving in.

A cold front will swing through on Thursday and change up our weather. It will bring a chance for a few rain showers, a drop in temps to the lower 60s, and gusty winds that will shift to the north behind the front.