Mild end to the weekend, then a chilly stretch returns

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunshine will mix with cloud cover on this Sunday as temperatures get a few degrees above average in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

A cold front approaching from the northwest will bring more clouds to the area tonight. Along the front, light rain showers will be possible after midnight. Lows will dip into the 30s to around 40 degrees for overnight lows.

Behind the cold front that moves through tonight temperatures will fall into the 40s to start the week. It’ll be mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday before more sun starts to return on Wednesday. There could be a flurry or two for the middle of this week. We’ll rebound temperatures in the upper 50s Thursday and Friday.

