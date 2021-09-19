Mild end to the weekend, then some rain showers Monday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Sunshine will be widespread on this Sunday as highs reach for the low to middle 80s across much of the area. A blustery south wind will keep lakeshore areas a bit cooler in the 70s for highs.

Tonight: A few clouds will build in from the south during the overnight hours. The added cloud cover and south wind will keep temperatures mild in the 60s for lows.

Some spotty showers or a storm will be possible on Monday with highs in the upper 70s. We should get a few hours of dry weather back during the evening keeping most of the Packers dry at Lambeau Field. Another line of showers and storms will move through during the overnight. Rain showers will taper early Tuesday with clearing skies from west to east as highs struggle to hit 70. The autumn season officially begins Wednesday afternoon with temperatures in the middle 60s.