Mild for Thursday, watching chances at snow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: High temperatures will be running above average for Thursday, into the mid 40s. Partly cloudy skies will be in the area throughout the day. Wind gusts may climb over 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies to start, but a few light snow showers move in by the early morning hours. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow/This Weekend: A few snow showers linger to start off Friday. Snow totals will likely be in the dusting to 1″ range focused on southwestern sections of the viewing area, with isolated sports over 1″.

Mostly cloudy skies will be in place for Saturday. A stronger storm system will pass on Sunday. Right now it looks like Northeast Wisconsin will have a wintry mix while northern sections of the state will see more than 2″. A further shift south in the track could mean more snowfall, so follow keep track of the forecast the next few days.