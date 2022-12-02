The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Filtered sunshine and increasing clouds across the skies on this Friday. Plan on a breezy and mild day with highs in the 40s. South wind from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

A cold front moving into Wisconsin from west to east will change things up big time tonight! Mild and a chance for light rain in the evening, then very windy with rain/snow showers overnight, followed by a big drop in temperatures. The changeover to snow will be brief and only bring a light coating of snow to a few spots – half inch or less which mainly accumulates on the grass. The low is 19 degrees. The wind overnight will be howling as gusts peak around 35 or 40 miles per hour!

Blustery and cold Saturday, but mostly sunny. That wind chill will be down in the single digits and possibly below zero in a few spots. The high is 24 degrees. W/NW wind 15 to 30 miles per hour with highest winds in the morning.

Sunday still breezy but not as cold. Mostly sunny and 35 degrees.