The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The thing to keep in mind this week is that the normal high temperature for early January is 27 degrees. For the next seven days, afternoon temperatures will remain above average! If you want some cold air for ice fishing or potentially more snow, we need to wait until next week.

Soak up any sunshine we can get Tuesday morning because it’s likely to get covered up by increasing clouds through the late morning and afternoon. A chilly SW/W wind will be gusting up to 20 or 25 miles per hour today, so you may need to bundle up a bit. The high will be 36 degrees.

Tonight, cloudy with a small chance for flurries. The low is 28 degrees. Accumulation is not a problem.

Spotty flurries or as much as a light snow shower for Wednesday. Once again, snow accumulation is not going to be an issue. Otherwise, cloudy and 35 degrees.