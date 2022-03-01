The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A boundary across the state will bring a small chance for a light rain or snow shower Tuesday during the morning for just a few spots (favoring far southern locations). Otherwise, the start of March will feature a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds, with highs reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s!

Tonight features quiet and calm conditions for most of the night as clouds increase overhead. The low is 23 degrees. Around daybreak tomorrow we will have a chance for some light snow moving in.

Tomorrow will have a chance for scattered snow showers or a light wintry mix mainly in the morning, tapering off to flurries or drizzle in the afternoon. Some of that snow will melt as it falls as highs get above freezing to 36 degrees. A trace to an inch of snowfall can be anticipated.