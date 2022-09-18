The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: A few early morning showers and storms will pass through locations mainly south of Hwy. 29. Once they move to our east we will be left with a partly sunny sky for the afternoon. It’ll once again be a warm and muggy day as highs push into the upper 70s to lower 80s with a southwest breeze at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: No weather issues are anticipated if you will be at Lambeau Field this evening. Skies will be clearing throughout the night. Some areas of patchy fog may develop after midnight as lows cool into the 50s.

The work week begins with abundant sunshine and highs still above average on Monday. We’ll be watching for a rain chance Monday night into Tuesday morning. A strong cold front will bring cooler air into the area for the middle of the week with highs near average on Wednesday. It will get even cooler for the first day of Fall Thursday with highs in the 50s to lower 60s! Temperatures are expected to remain below average in the low to middle 60s heading into next weekend.