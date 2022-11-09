The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Warm front has moved over the state, creating a line of showers and thunderstorms mainly across the north Wednesday morning. Skies will dry out leaving a cloudy and mild afternoon for everyone. Plan on highs reaching well above normal in the upper 50s and lower 60s. S/SW winds about 10 to 20 miles per hour, higher wind speeds along the lakeshore.

More isolated showers will show up in central and northern Wisconsin tonight. Most communities will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and warm nighttime lows. Temps will stay fairly steady in the 50s and very low 60s.

Possible record setting temps for Thursday. Gusty south winds will bring in temperatures lower 70s! A cold front will bring a good chance for rain and thundershowers from the afternoon into the night.